LAUGHING 😂👨‍👦‍👦🥰 QUADRUPLETS

VfB hasn't done a feel-good vid in some time; I figured it's come due 😎 this is dedicated to Becca 🤗





Great father - this is how I was before the (((incident))) - blessings to all the families out there 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦





Coach did a really great show today!

DO WE HAVE FREEDOM? | 11-7-2023

https://www.brighteon.com/442cff48-a0af-4dfe-a2ba-4dc3e4d81371





He was on the road all weekend, so Clay Parker filled in for him on his 11 AM Brighteon show:

11/6/2023 Pass The Salt: Clay Parker

https://www.brighteon.com/d5ac6331-55c4-4736-bff8-67233475e78d





I'm rewarding for posting this by finding this:

11/7/2023 Laws of Life: Judge Fred Mosely ft. Ohio Brett

https://www.brighteon.com/8b79d636-a9a2-4b4d-b779-242b72da3404





Do NOT give into despair - the hard times are nearly done...but if you want the good times, stand up with me and others to finish THE GREAT BATTLE once and for all





Blessing to all assembled 😇