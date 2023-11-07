LAUGHING 😂👨‍👦‍👦🥰 QUADRUPLETS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB hasn't done a feel-good vid in some time; I figured it's come due 😎 this is dedicated to Becca 🤗
Great father - this is how I was before the (((incident))) - blessings to all the families out there 👨👩👧👦
Coach did a really great show today!
DO WE HAVE FREEDOM? | 11-7-2023
https://www.brighteon.com/442cff48-a0af-4dfe-a2ba-4dc3e4d81371
He was on the road all weekend, so Clay Parker filled in for him on his 11 AM Brighteon show:
11/6/2023 Pass The Salt: Clay Parker
https://www.brighteon.com/d5ac6331-55c4-4736-bff8-67233475e78d
I'm rewarding for posting this by finding this:
11/7/2023 Laws of Life: Judge Fred Mosely ft. Ohio Brett
https://www.brighteon.com/8b79d636-a9a2-4b4d-b779-242b72da3404
Do NOT give into despair - the hard times are nearly done...but if you want the good times, stand up with me and others to finish THE GREAT BATTLE once and for all
Blessing to all assembled 😇