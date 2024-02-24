BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

U.S. Needs to Ratchet Up Natural Gas, Oil, and Nuclear Energy Sectors: Frank Lasee
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 02/24/2024

The United States needs to fire up the full potential of its reliable energy sector and stop listening to green-energy cultists. Frank Lasee is an expert on energy and environmental issues, and is the founder and CEO of Truth in Energy & Climate. In this interview with The New American’s Paul Dragu at this year’s CPAC, Lasee dispels the myths of man-made catastrophic climate change and discusses the benefits of oil, gas, and nuclear power.

Keywords
environmentenergyclimatecpaccpac2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy