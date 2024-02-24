U.S. Needs to Ratchet Up Natural Gas, Oil, and Nuclear Energy Sectors: Frank Lasee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United States needs to fire up the full potential of its reliable energy sector and stop listening to green-energy cultists. Frank Lasee is an expert on energy and environmental issues, and is the founder and CEO of Truth in Energy & Climate. In this interview with The New American’s Paul Dragu at this year’s CPAC, Lasee dispels the myths of man-made catastrophic climate change and discusses the benefits of oil, gas, and nuclear power.