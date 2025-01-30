Yasser Al-Tarawa is Freed After Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freed prisoner Yasser Al-Tarwa from the village of Sa'ir, north of Hebron, carried out an operation in the city of Jerusalem and was shot six times and suffered from medical neglect in the occupation prisons, was sentenced to 17 years and served ten years.
Interview: Freed prisoner Yasser Al-Tarawa.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 25/01/2025
