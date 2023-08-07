INFLATION APOCALYPSE & FOOD SHORTAGES! - As Supply Chain Crumbles, Food Prices Hit Record Highs!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the record high food prices in the United States, Canada and worldwide as supply chains crumble and freight companies collapse.

The world food prices have jumped most in 18 months. With inflation considered, we're seeing record highs and the claimed rate of inflation is far lower than the actual inflation rate with necessities indexed only.

We're on the verge of one of the biggest food supply disasters in history and on top of that governments are coming in with Orwellian anti-farm laws and climate restrictions.

This could lead to famine and vast levels of poverty. Out of chaos comes order so that is a major concern as well as 15 Minute Cities are established worldwide.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2023