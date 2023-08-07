INFLATION APOCALYPSE & FOOD SHORTAGES! - As Supply Chain Crumbles, Food Prices Hit Record Highs!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the record high food prices in the United States, Canada and worldwide as supply chains crumble and freight companies collapse.
The world food prices have jumped most in 18 months. With inflation considered, we're seeing record highs and the claimed rate of inflation is far lower than the actual inflation rate with necessities indexed only.
We're on the verge of one of the biggest food supply disasters in history and on top of that governments are coming in with Orwellian anti-farm laws and climate restrictions.
This could lead to famine and vast levels of poverty. Out of chaos comes order so that is a major concern as well as 15 Minute Cities are established worldwide.
