P.1 Come to the embarrassing Big John ‘GET YOUR COVID-BOOSTER’ Flint for TRUSTWORTHY and RELIABLE information! MVI_8791

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This journalist’s blindness, if not outright corruption, knows few bounds. In the February 25th edition of The Sunday Times, Western Australia, John Flint has a 3-page spread on pages 13-15 titled ‘IN TOO DEEP’, and he exposes his shortcomings spectacularly on the subject of misinformation given to the masses. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.