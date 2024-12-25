BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Charlie Brown Christmas
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
6 months ago

A Charlie Brown Christmas was a 1965 animated television special. It is the first TV special based on the comic strip Peanuts. The program made its debut on CBS December 9, 1965. In the special, Charlie Brown finds himself depressed despite the onset of the cheerful holiday season. After Lucy van Pelt suggests he direct a neighborhood Christmas play, his best efforts are ignored and mocked by his peers when he chooses a puny Christmas tree as a centerpiece.


After the comic strip's debut in 1950, Peanuts had become a worldwide phenomenon by the mid-1960s. The special was commissioned and sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company, and was written over a period of several weeks, and produced on a small budget in six months. In casting the characters, the producers took an unconventional route, hiring child actors.


Its lack of a laugh track (a staple in US television animation in this period), in addition to its tone, pacing, music, and animation, led both the producers and the network to predict the project would be a disaster. However, contrary to their collective apprehension, A Charlie Brown Christmas received high ratings and acclaim from critics. It received an Emmy and a Peabody Award, and became an annual presentation in the United States, airing on broadcast television during the Christmas season for 56 years before becoming exclusively available on Apple TV+ streaming service.

Keywords
1965charlie brownannual christmas classic
