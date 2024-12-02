⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (2 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 92nd Air Assault Brigade near Liptsy (Kharkov region).

Three counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 53rd, 66th mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade of the AFU, 109th and 241st territorial defence brigades near Lozovaya, Kupyansk, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Serebryanka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

Nine counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 3rd Tank Brigade, 116th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 113th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 1st National Guard Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 490 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles, six pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun, and four ammunition depots.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of the 23rd, 54th, 110th mechanised brigades, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Andreyevka, Konstantinovka, Nikolayevka, Shevchenko, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 260 troops, three motor vehicles, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and two ammunition depots.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 95th Mechanised Brigade, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 111th, 120th territorial defence brigades, 14th and 15th national guard brigades near Grodovka, Pustynka, Novy Trud, Vozdvizhenka, Dzerzhinsk, and Zarya (Donetsk People's Republic).

Nine counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 53rd, 100th, 151st mechanised brigades, 49th Assault Battalion of the AFU, 35th and 38th marine brigades were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to more than 525 troops, four Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, two pickup trucks, three 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of the 151st Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Velikayaya Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Komsomolskoye (Zaporozhye region).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 32nd Mechanised Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, four U.S.-made HMMWV and MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, and one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.



Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 31st, 110th mechanised brigades of the AFU, and 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Dneprovskoye, and Beregovoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 troops, two motor vehicles, and one ammunition depot.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, power objects ensuring operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, UAV command posts, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters of the enemy in 127 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile and 69 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,082 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,590 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,497 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,847 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,935 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.