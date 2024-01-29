Three US troops killed, more than 30 injured in drone attack in Jordan

Three US service men have been killed and at least 34 others injured in a drone attack near the Jordan-Syria border.
The drone strike impacted a tent of sleeping troops at an outpost known as Tower 22.
It’s the first time US forces have been killed in the Middle East since the Israel-Gaza war began.
“The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
“And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation."
Further Info:
https://southfront.press/three-us-servicemen-killed-25-others-wounded-in-drone-attack-on-military-base-in-jordan/
Congressional Hawks Urge 'Hit Iran Hard' After 3 US Troops Killed By Tehran-Aligned Militants:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/three-us-troops-killed-25-injured-after-drone-slams-base-jordan-syria-border
Mirrored - Sky News Australia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.