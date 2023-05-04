BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Disgusting – The 'Insects in Food' File | www.kla.tv/25964
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
05/04/2023

Disgusting – The file “Insects in Food”. New trend or ice-cold calculation? More insects have recently been approved for admixture in our food. The mainstream media are eager to make these palatable to us and are concealing fundamental facts. Parallels with the Corona reports suggest themselves. This documentary reveals the motives behind this global agenda and its serious health risks.

👉 https://kla.tv/25964


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Intro

https://www.deutschlandfunknova.de/beitrag/ernaehrung-eu-laesst-insektenpulver-in-lebensmitteln-zu


https://www.deutschlandfunknova.de/beitrag/ernaehrung-endlich-insekten-essen


1. EU-regulations

Carmin: https://lebensmittel-warenkunde.de/lebensmittelzusatzstoffe/farbstoffe/e120-echtes-karmin.html


Schellack: https://lebensmittel-warenkunde.de/lebensmittelzusatzstoffe/konservierungsstoffe/e904-schellack.html


Flour worm: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/DE/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:32021R0882


Buffalo beetle larvae: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/DE/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX%3A32023R0058#d1e316-10-1


Migratory locust: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/DE/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:32021R1975


House cricket: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/DE/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:32023R0005


2. Labeling Fraud on the Benefits https://www.tagesschau.de/wissen/gesundheit/faq-grillen-lebensmittel-101.html


https://www.instagram.com/p/CnzrD07NWJi/


https://www.fao.org/3/i3253e/i3253e.pdf


https://www.buhlergroup.com/content/buhlergroup/global/de/media/media-releases/buehler_baut_industrielleinsektenanlagefueragronutrisinfrankreic.html


https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/DE/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:31998L0058


https://www.sueddeutsche.de/wissen/soldatenfliege-als-tierfutter-1.4570865


https://www.researchgate.net/publication/311796026_European_law_on_insects_in_food_and_feed


https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.est.5b02661


2. Health Risks

https://www.scinexx.de/dossierartikel/sechsbeinige-fitmacher-2/


https://sciencefiles.org/2023/01/26/gefahren-von-insekten-als-nahrung-ist-die-eu-kommission-darauf-aus-die-bevoelkerung-dauerkrank-zu-machen/


https://www.scinexx.de/dossierartikel/sechsbeinige-fitmacher-2/


https://www.mein-allergie-portal.com/nahrungsmittelallergie-und-unvertraeglichkeiten/3036-insekten-als-nahrungsmittel-ein-risiko-fuer-allergien.html


https://sciencefiles.org/2023/01/26/gefahren-von-insekten-als-nahrung-ist-die-eu-kommission-darauf-aus-die-bevoelkerung-dauerkrank-zu-machen/


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5680136/pdf/nihms912752.pdf


https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30282354/


https://sciencefiles.org/2023/01/26/gefahren-von-insekten-als-nahrung-ist-die-eu-kommission-darauf-aus-die-bevoelkerung-dauerkrank-zu-machen/


https://taz.de/Insekten-als-Lebensmittel/!5765632/


4. Follow the money https://www.feednavigator.com/Article/2022/12/14/Ynsect-set-to-expand-internationally-building-new-factories-in-the-US-and-Mexico


https://www.feednavigator.com/Article/2019/06/12/Y-nsect-facility-gets-20m-EU-funding-Protix-opens-doors-to-new-factory


5. Great Reset in Food Supply

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/der-great-food-reset-wer-steckt-hinter-dem-plan-die-globale-lebensmittelversorgung-neu-zu-strukturieren/?lang=de


https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/world-economic-forums-great-reset-plan-for-big-food-benefits-industry-not-people/


https://eatforum.org/about/partnerships/


All sources: www.kla.tv/25964

Keywords
fooddiseasesgenetic engineeringinsectsdisgusting
