Almighty Father Day--everyday!

Yes, we honor our birth mothers and fathers, including on this Father's Day. But number one, we need to acknowledge our Almighty Father EVERY day. Don't be like Moses and Aaron who failed to acknowledge Him for the miracle of water coming out of a rock: the Book of Numbers, chapter 20: verses 1-12---- for failing to "HALLOW" Almighty God they were denied access to the Promised Land! We need to HALLOW Him, give Him, ALL the glory, always !