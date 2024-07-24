(7) U S C University Saves Country Building Renewable Energy Facilities for the Global Community

Providing Jobs Homes and jobs for Citizens on both sides of the border

Building Renewable Energy Facilities for the Global Community:

USC will establish a nationwide building plan; students will develop emergency portable facilities all which will operate on renewable energy. Manufacturing New Homes, Schools, Offices, Emergency Medical units, Portable Farms, Portable Water Desalinization Units and Renewable Energy Fuel Stations will be the Global Goal.

