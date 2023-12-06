SHaDoWCa7 sings My Jolly Sailor Bold

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on December 3, 2013.

Below is a reprint of her original description from her old YouTube channel --- back in the day when YouTube was there for everyone and anyone to share their content with whomsoever chose to watch and/or listen. Oh, how beautiful are the spirits of Freedom and Truth and how cold and empty the void when they are suppressed.

"Per request, "My Jolly Sailor Bold" with my own original lyrics. I am playing guitar, mandolin, and singing 5-part harmony. Please forgive all the mistakes and extra background noises. *hehe* There is a lot of traffic by my house, and I'm just recording in my room. ^^ God bless you all!"

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: My Jolly Sailor Bold

Upon one summer's morning,

I carefully did stray,

Down by the Walls of Wapping,

Where I spied a sailor gay.

Conversing with a young lass

Who seem'd to be in pain,

Saying, William when you go

I fear you'll ne'er return again.

His eyes so soft and tender,

All her tears he wiped away,

Saying Young lass don't you worry,

For I'll come again one day.

With all that she could muster,

Her heart still torn in two.

With these words she left her lover,

As she promised to be true.

My hearts been struck by Cupid,

I disdain all glittering gold,

There is nothing can console me,

But my jolly sailor bold.

May fortune try to claim me,

I will ne're give wealth a thought,

For my true love holds my longing,

My love can not be bought.

If war or pain or suffering,

Take hold of all I know,

I will still remain yours only,

Young or ill or old.

Remember me with fondness,

As the days grow long and cold.

I will always be here waiting,

With candle light a glow.

Good-bye my dear sweet sailor,

I can speak with you no more,

For I fear my heart a trembling,

Will not survive 'till morn.

And as she turned to leave him,

His hand did hold her still,

For he could not bear to leave her there,

So heart-broken until,

His arms around her tightly,

As he whispered in her ear,

With these words he left her softly,

His love true and sincere.

My dearest sweet Maria,

All the pain I cannot tell,

But my heart will stay here with you,

And with you always dwell.

No fortune, fame or sunrise,

Could e're with you compare!

There is nothing can betake me,

My sweetest maiden fair.

I'll watch the waves a rising,

And I'll count them one by one.

For I know these waves again one day,

I'll sail to take me home.

My dearest, sweet Maria,

I do wish that I could stay.

But we both know that a sailor's life,

Must ever be this way.

His hair dark as the midnight,

His eyes as black as coal,

With their last kiss they spoke softly,

Of unending love untold.

Her hair like burning embers,

Beauty rivaling the sun,

This is how he would remember her,

Until his journey home.

Remember that I love you,

Though worlds we be apart.

All I am will be yours ever,

From morning light thru dark.

My hearts been struck by Cupid,

I disdain all glittering gold,

There is nothing can console me,

But my jolly sailor bold.

Through perils, rain, and sunrise,

I'd have you this to know.

All my thoughts and prayers are with you,

Wherever you may go.

I will ne'er forget your promise,

One day to return home.

