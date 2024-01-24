Israel's War Crimes Before The ICC

Judge Napolitano talks with Professor Jeffry Sachs regarding the charges brought against Israel in the International Criminal Court, in which South Africa has asked the court to address the issue of genocide being carried out by Israel on the Palestinian people.

Video Source:

Judging Freedom With Judge Andrew Napolitano

Closing Theme Music:

'Evil Rising' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Judge Andrew Napolitano or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

