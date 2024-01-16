Create New Account
Is Donald Trump Who He Represents Himself to Be?
Was Trump chosen to facilitate the Great Reset and the transition to the New World Order?  Jesus warned against messianic fervor and those claiming to be "anointed ones" prior to His return:  https://www.bitchute.com/video/ERVgBnVj1VbK/

