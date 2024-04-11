Mr. Mayorkas you are LYING and you're a traitor to the U.S. Congress grills DHS head Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Team Biden is warning of a major terror attack on U.S. soil at the same time President Biden suddenly plans to reverse course on the U.S. border. Meanwhile DHS secretary Mayorkas gets grilled by Congress over devastating border policies. Former CBP Agent J.J. Carrell joins us to discuss this new round of lies.