A Miracle arrow shaped cloud.Share.We ought to care each for others Salvation, as we should if we truly loved each other.Ps32&86:5

Jesus Christ's Perfect & Sufficient LIFE SAVING Gospel Promise of Eternal Life in Heaven by a stedfast faith in Jesus Christ 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 from the Holy Bible New Testament 1534 Translated by Brother William Tyndale

Brethren as pertain to The Gospel which I preached unto you, which ye have also accepted, and in the which ye continue, by which also ye are saved: I do you to wit, after what manner I preached unto you if ye keep it, except ye have believe in vain.

For first of all I delivered unto you that which I received, How that Christ died for our sins, agreeing to the scriptures: and that He was buried, and that He arose again the third day according to the scriptures:

and that He was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve. After that he was seen of more then five hundred brethren at once: of which many remain unto this day, and many are fallen a sleep. After that appeared he to James, then to all the Apostles.

And last of all He was seen of me, as of one that was born out of due time.

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto