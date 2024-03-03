Neil Oliver tears into 'unelected WEF puppet' UK Leader: The People's anger is at a boiling point

"People should never fear the government, the government should fear the people"

Neil Oliver tears into 'unelected WEF puppet' Rishi Sunak for 'gaslighting' the British people for calling us extremists, right wing, an element that must be dealt with.

Leaders used the Plandemic to cause SUSTAINED ABUSE utterly devoid of consequences for the guilty.

How much longer do we sit back and allow these criminals to demonize the rightful heirs to this country... The British people.

Neil Oliver says peoples anger today has been building for years; caused by gaslighting authoritarian politicians like Justin Trudeau who froze bank accounts and threw people in jail!

He also says the tide is turning and the establishment is now beginning to fear the people! Do you agree with Neil Oliver?