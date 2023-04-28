Best video comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated I've seen to date!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The medical board came to this doctor asking him to prove the safety of vaccines. He couldn't do it, and submitted his report contrary to what they wanted, showing the actual truth about vaccines, using his own data from his own patients. The board then revoked his license to practice medicine. We are already as bad as a communist country in many ways...