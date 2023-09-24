Pets in Love





Jul 20, 2023





She cried and screamed for help but no one Believe that she still alive

Credit to: sos_arms_georgiana_neaguu

Follow and support them at: linktr.ee/sosarmsgeorgiananeagu

She cried and screamed for help because of pains ... until she stopped few hours ago Waiting to die. Many people heard her crying and screaming but they did nothing. She was left there under many trains passed over. When the rescue came, she stopped crying and just laying to wait for an ending. They did not believe that she was still alive! But her move suddenly made them change! few meters away, her friend is not lucky as her. it takes nothing away from human to be kind to an animal. While on the way to Cilinic, she started crying. I felt she wants to comeback to life! She can not move but she could still feel her legs! The vet made first investigations and remained hospitalized. After was stabilized she had X-ray checking. The results were not conclusive and was recommended a CT scan! The anesthesia was risky, but they had no choice. Rescuer was very worried while waiting the dog to wake up! CT scan result showed 2 cervical fractues. The dog was taken to a bigger VET right away to start her surgery! AFter 2 hours they passed the hardest time in treatment process. Next days after sugery, She wake up from death and showing hope! She will need to stay at vet few days more to have best caring and treatment!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFA5oVdGJxQ