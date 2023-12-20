Create New Account
California state of emergency after I-10 plasma fire disintegration of concrete AKA Dustification
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago

Jeff Snyder


Dec 18, 2023


Why did all the trees burn inside out by Maui real estate

   • Why Did All Trees in Lahaina Burnt Fr... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRserYzrRAg&t=0s


Mental boost Maui decode

   • Maui fire weird disintegrating concre... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Z7EMxs2BxQ&t=0s


I-10 freeway overpass fire

   • State of emergency declared after fir... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bCF3WTF9Ho&t=0s


Plasma fire bridge collapse in Philly

   • plasma fire collapses bridge in Philly https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCA-ykeYglw&t=0s


Look out for Charlie shouts out Jeff Snyder's channel and plasma fire at 8 minutes 30 seconds

   • MASON HEARS RF WEAPONS - INTELLIGENCE... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--7ZJGxKVAc&t=0s


New samvartica fire Dynamics

   • new samvartaka fire dynamics: vaporiz... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UobLMmCfGwI&t=0s


Fiery sermon from the valley of the Shadow

   • Fiery sermon from the Valley of the S... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIri9PzFcAQ&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6trHcioC0w

Keywords
californiafirestate of emergencydustificationjeff snyderplasma firei10disintegration of concrete

