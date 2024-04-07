BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Top Virologist Warns 'Massive, Massive Tsunami' of mRNA-Vaccinated Deaths on Horizon
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
629 views • 04/07/2024

- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


A “massive tsunami” of death and disease is about to decimate the global mRNA-vaccinated population according to top virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who warns that the spike protein is a ticking time bomb programmed to explode.


If there was ever a virologist we should listen to, it’s Dr. Bossche, whose CV includes roles as a senior officer in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and senior program manager for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (or GAVI).


The Belgian virologist is a real high-level insider who could not continue working for the elite in good conscience. Now, he’s blowing the whistle about his former colleagues and their secrets and what he says about the elites’ plans for humanity could not be more disturbing.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE

Keywords
pandemicdepopulationbill gatesgavivirologistcovid deathsmrnadr geert vanden bosschedr bossche
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy