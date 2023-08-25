Stories of J6’ers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since Joe Biden's inauguration, the administration has sent federal SWAT teams into homes and offices to drag nearly 1,000 Americans off to Soviet-style gulags for January 6-related charges. Many of those Americans have been languishing in horrible conditions for two years, without so much as a trial. And while most of America — and the media especially — has forgotten about these folks, some people have not. In this episode, we feature Lydia Sorrow, who has become a pen pal to J6 prisoners. Tune in to hear the stories she has to tell.