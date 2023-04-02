© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DNI John Ratcliffe says that Alvin Bragg may have committed a felony
DNI John Ratcliffe says that Alvin Bragg may have committed a felony.
“The only felony of which we can be certain to come out of this Alvin Bragg prosecution in New York is the felony committed either by DA Bragg himself or someone on the grand jury that he’s using for the perversion of our justice system…
Leaking grand jury information is a felony and so the only people capable of that would be Alvin Bragg’s team or members of the grand jury itself.”
Ready for the boomerang? 💥
https://rumble.com/v2fwqua-dni-john-ratcliffe-says-that-alvin-bragg-may-have-committed-a-felony.html