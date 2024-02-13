How to Heal Your Gut's Microvilli & Tight Junctions Caused by "Roundup" Damage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@Intelligenceofnature. Original title, "Why ION* Gut Support Really Works" We’re more vulnerable than ever to stressors from our environments, leaving us at higher risk for weakened immune systems, inflammation, and chronic disease. ION* is here to support your healthy living through a stronger microbiome. Learn more about ION* Gut Support via our affiliate link (via DrTomCowan) at: https://drtomcowan.com/products/restore?ref=HowToDieOfNothing&variant=22471067533412 . To easily share with others, use: https://tinyurl.com/IONgutRestor
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively
To support general detoxification with magnetism, click-on my MagneticoSleep pad affiliate link to save 15% at: https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep or apply coupon code: DANNY when checking-out at: MagneticoSleep.com. To view an online brochure, visit: tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepBrochure. Learn all about magnets for health at: Linktr.ee/MagnetsForHealth
To sweat out toxins stored in your fatty tissue by having far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body with Richway's amethyst crystal Biomat FDA-registered medical device, click-on the following:
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
Learn how to support your immune system with safe, far-infrared light by clicking-on: https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer
Contact me with questions about Richway's products and/or their part-time, home-based, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE & RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: tinyurl.com/JoinRichway
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)
786.441.2727
toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975
For FASTER & BETTER service, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
m: 303.915.7707 and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you
If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:
tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,
and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727