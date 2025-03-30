Neal Wilson 1980 Trinity Apostasy. Anti-Trinitarian Spiritualism. Godhead, Comforter, & Latter Rain

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church officially adopted the doctrine of the Triny as a fundemental belief in 1980, after a period of internal debate and a shift from a non-trinitarian stance.





1976: Neal Wilson, President of the North American Division of SDA, gives this Sworn statement in the Silver-Tobler legal case involving the Seventh-day Adventist Church:





Although it is true that there was a period in the life of the Seventh-day Adventist Church when the denomination took a distinctly anti-Roman Catholic viewpoint, and the term, hierarchy was used in a pejorative sense to refer to the papal form of church governance, that attitude on the Church’s part was nothing more than a manifestation of widespread anti-popery among conservative protestant denominations in the early part of this century and the latter part of the last, and which has now been assigned to the historical trash heap so far as the Seventh-day Adventist Church is concerned.

Merikay McLeod lawsuit (P. 4, footnote #2, Docket Entry #84: EEOC vs PPPA C-74-2025 CBR). Sworn statement dated Feb.6, 1976.





Further in the same brief:





While, however, Adventist doctrine continues to teach that church government by one man is contrary to the Word of God, it is not good Seventh-day Adventism to express… an aversion to Roman Catholicism as such. (p. 30)





During this whole time I could not understand the reasoning of the brethren. My mind was locked, as it were, and I could not comprehend the meaning of the scriptures we were studying. This was one of the greatest sorrows of my life. I was in this condition of mind until all the principal points of our faith were made clear to our minds, in harmony with the Word of God. The brethren knew that when not in vision, I could not understand these matters, and they accepted as light direct from heaven the revelations given.—Manuscript 46, 1904 (see also Selected Messages 1:207). 1BIO 145.6





In 1906 she recounted it this way: 1BIO 145.7





In the early days of the message, when our numbers were few, we studied diligently to understand the meaning of many scriptures. At times it seemed as if no explanation could be given. My mind seemed to be locked to an understanding of the Word; but when our brethren who had assembled for study came to a point where they could go no farther, and had recourse to earnest prayer, the Spirit of God would rest upon me, and I would be taken off in vision, and be instructed in regard to the relation of scripture to scripture.—The Review and Herald, June 14, 1906.





In a statement penned in 1903 she told of the opening of her mind to an understanding of the Scriptures: 1BIO 146.1





For two or three years my mind continued to be locked to the Scriptures.... It was some time after my second son was born [July, 1849] that we were in great perplexity regarding certain points of doctrine. I was asking the Lord to unlock my mind, that I might understand His Word. Suddenly I seemed to be enshrouded in clear, beautiful light, and ever since, the Scriptures have been an open book to me.—Manuscript 135, 1903. 1BIO 146.2





David House