⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (14 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions hit formations of AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 129th Territorial Defence Brigade near Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 3rd Tank Brigade, 14th, 114th, 115th mechanised brigades, 112th Territorial Defence Brigade, 1st and 27th National Guard Brigades near Novoosinovo, Petropavlovka, Glushkovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, Dvurechnoye, Pershotravnevoye, and Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade and 3rd Air Assault Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 490 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

Three ammunition depots were also destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units continue to advance to the depth of the enemy's defence, defeat formations of AFU 28th, 56th mechanised brigades, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Levanevskoye, Shevchenko, Kramatorsk, Zaliznyanskoye, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 28th, 46th mechanised brigades, and 81st Airmobile Brigade were repelled.

The enemy losses were up to 620 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

Three ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, hit manpower and hardware of AFU 5th Tank Brigade, 28th, 67th, 100th mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade, 119th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 14th National Guard Brigade near Rodinskoye, Kurakhovka, Selidovo, Dimitrov, Tsukurino, Novoselidovka, Dzerzhinsk, and Mirolyubovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Nine counter-attacks launched by formations of AFU 53rd, 100th, 110th, 157th mechanised brigades, 49th and 425th assault battalions, and 38th Marine Brigade were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 465 troops, one Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units liberated Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region) and took more advantageous lines.



They also hit manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, and 110th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).



The enemy losses were up to 120 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, and one French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system. ▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces' units hit formations of AFU 141st Infantry Brigade, 35th Marine Brigade, and 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Stepnoye (Zaporozhye region), Dneprovskoye and Antonovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 25 troops and four motor vehicles. One ammunition depot was wiped out. ▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 119 areas during the day. ▫️Air defence systems shot down one U.S.-made HIMARS projectile, as well as 25 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,605 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,625 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,472 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,146 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,251 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.