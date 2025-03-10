In Dnepropetrovsk, a person with good survival instincts took a military enlistment office employee, a.k.a. one of Zelensky’s recruitment gang members, for a ride on the hood of his car.

We don’t know how this story ended, but we assume it didn’t turn out well for the driver.

A different view of this incident, part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/17bd290a-084f-45c6-b617-a073b0f52171

Adding:

Syria: Al-Nusra terrorists have brought fighters from Idlib to stage protests near the Russian base in Latakia, calling for their withdrawal from Syria and expressing support for ongoing terrorist operations along the coast.