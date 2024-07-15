InfoWars - Exclusive - Desperate Deep State Will Try To Assassinate Trump Again, Alex Jones Is Tomorrow's News Today - 7-14-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones discusses the unforgivable security failures surrounding the attempted assassination of former President Trump on Saturday, which have led many to question the Secret Service and whether its failure to protect Trump was just a major mistake or a deliberate stand down. We’ll break it all down!
