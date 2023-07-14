[Jun 22, 2016] TFR - 73 - Revolutionary Radio with Charles Landsborough: Is 1948 Israel Really The Israel Of Prophecy?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, I discuss with Charles Landsborough the issues concerning 1948 Israel and ask the question, “Is it the real deal we’ve all been waiting for, or is it a counterfeit?” This is likely going to be Part 1 of more to come on this very “heavy” subject. It’s not an easy topic to discuss in many circles, but we believe the usual Scriptures often cited to justify 1948 are not in alignment with what we’ve been taught, so we are speaking out and searching for the truth.
website: thewaybiblicalfellowship.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy