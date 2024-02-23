AOC Green New Deal speech disrupted by protesters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/22/2024: Protestors interrupt Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a town hall in Astoria, Queens on "environmental justice" developments. One man shouts "All you care about is illegal aliens and their votes! You don't care about your constituents!"
Reporting for The Post Millennial