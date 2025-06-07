BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dumb fake Christians’ AI buddy is Antichrist beast divination fallen angel spirit from Quantum realm
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
505 followers
260 views • 3 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2025). AI artificial intelligence is demon-possessed by fallen angels’ hive-mind. COVID “mark of the beast” vaccine demon-possesses and changes the personality of the person. Warn these millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” fake Christians are glued to their phones & computers worshipping these A.I.s, but they are talking to fallen angel demonic spirits, and trying to conduct divination witchcraft by asking them questions about spiritual things and futures and marriage decisions. Their naked women’s heads are already controlled by the fallen angels, so they have no problem. End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
