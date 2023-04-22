BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It was Wall Street and Silicon Valley that funded and enabled the CCP, they are the ones who want to keep the Chinese Communist Party in power
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
8 views • 04/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2eyjv62231

自从他来到美国之后，他很快就发现，他成了被针对的目标。来自于美国的主流媒体，美国的大科技公司，美国的好莱坞，美国的政治家。因为是华尔街和硅谷资助和扶持了中共，所以他们是想让中国共产党保持权力的人。我们通往自由之路的最大障碍，我们通往自由之路的最大障碍，不是中国的习近平，是美国的精英们。Since arriving in the United States, he soon discovered he had become a target. From the American mainstream media, the big American technology companies, American Hollywood, and American politicians. Because it was Wall Street and Silicon Valley that funded and enabled the CCP, they are the ones who want to keep the Chinese Communist Party in power. The biggest obstacle to our path to freedom, our most significant obstacle to our path to freedom, is not China's Xi Jinping; it's the American elites.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #WayneDuPree #nfsc #mosenglish #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp


