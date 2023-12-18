MIKE ADAMS: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND HOW HUMANITY CAN WIN • ALEX JONES [Hour 3 of 4] Friday 12/15/23

https://www.brighteon.com/07fc2837-f730-44ca-afab-d88c2cea9d93 #AI #freespeech, #mikeadams, #censorship,

#alexjones, #artificialintelligence, @truthsocial, Or #truthsocialist, how humanity can win





#AIKillingMachine : #Zionists Use #AI to Choose Targets for #Gaza Destruction https://www.brighteon.com/0840fe5e-6259-4be2-b767-dbb39e6a0175





Disturbing information about Israel SOLVED!" reveals who the true founders of #Israel are, who finance both the State of Israel as their adversaries #Hamas. https://www.brighteon.com/5875942f-f925-456d-a4c5-df5a2cde6e85





America’s ruling class hates #God 👹 The leaders of #America‘s Nazi regime are Satanist at the core of it. They hate #Jesus #Christ. They are at #war with God. The leaders of the #Bolshevik #Revolution

https://www.brighteon.com/20c7bf29-230b-44a7-ba07-6a751a0a671c