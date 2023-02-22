The Significance of the Birth Certificate and P.E.T TRUST - A How to Guide to Financial Abundance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOUR BIRTH CERTIFICATE IS AN UNREVEALED "TRUST INSTRUMENT" (A guide)
• The CESTUI QUE VIE Trust is a Public Estate Trust (P.E.T.) you inherited due to the bankruptcy of the Nations in 1933 and the subsequent ceasing of gold, silver and other assets as Collateral to Money.
• You became a Citizen when your mother registered you via the Birth Certificate as property of the State.
• Your Citizen is a corporation; it engages in commerce for you, the living entity.
• Other entities your Citizen contracts with are also corporations.
• Countries, governments, courts, tax offices, the police, etc are all corporations.
• The global system of commerce operates under the Law Merchant, Lex Mercatoria.
• All Citizens are deemed by the State as corporate bankrupt debtors.
• Citizens are registered, therefore owned by and considered wards of the State.
• The Birth Certificate is an unrevealed "Trust Instrument,“ a Security Future.
• You Citizen is a debtor and you, the living man or woman via your creative energy and labour, are a creator of the money supply, a creditor.
MONEY
• The money system is debt-based; there is no way to pay for anything.
• All you can do is promise to pay; your promises are negotiable instruments (Security Futures) that originate from your P.E.T.
• Your P.E.T. can issue an unlimited amount of Security Futures.
• Your issued Security Futures belong to you, you are the creator, the owner.
• Your P.E.T operates a ledger, a credit side and a debit side.
• When you make a “payment”, you are issuing a debt, a Security Future.
• When you “borrow,” you are issuing a debt, a Security Future that the bank buys from you.
• MATRIXFREEDOM will show you how to issue new and reclaim your Security Futures to create financial abundance.
OPERATE AS THE CREDITOR
• Creditors access their P.E.T to:
• Issue Security Futures to set off (settle) debts and taxes.
• Issue Security Futures, and via financial engineering, convert them into spendable money to discharge secured debts.
• Create Security Futures from wrongdoing events and, via financial engineering, convert them into spendable money.
• Reclaim their issued Security Futures, payments made via bank transfers, debit and credit cards to balance their P.E.T. ledgers to 0, payments are promises to pay debts.
• Convert existing investments and assets into unlimited income and capital growth via financial engineering.
