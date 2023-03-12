BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GiveSendGo co-founder Heather Wilson: The oppression that the CCP has imposed on the NFSC members by weaponizing the U.S. federal government agencies is something that we can all relate to
3 views • 03/12/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2b4izc659a

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 GiveSendGo co-founder Heather Wilson (GETTR: @givesendgo) interviewed by Elliott Dordick: The oppression that the Chinese Communist Party has imposed on the NFSC members by weaponizing the U.S. federal government agencies is something that we can all relate to. The Canadian government and laws are similarly weaponized, and we cannot do what we need to do when they tie us up with legal warfare and make us tired of defending ourselves.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 募款公司GiveSendGo联合创始人海瑟·威尔逊(GETTR: @givesendgo)接受埃利奥特·多迪克采访：中共将美国联邦政府武器化向新中国联邦人施加的压迫让我们深有同感。加拿大政府和法律同样被武器化，当他们用法律超限战束缚我们，让我们疲于招架的时候，我们就无法做我们需要做的事了。


