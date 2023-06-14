Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi

Why You Should Try Out MEGA DOSES of METHYLENE BLUE! - https://bit.ly/41SqcAv

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





When Should You Try Out High Doses Of Methylene Blue?





When taking Methylene Blue there is many different doses people can take from low, mid, and high ranges and a lot of people never need to take high doses of it but there are some people who should at certain points on their Methylene Blue journey.





I have created this video "When Should You Try Out High Doses Of Methylene Blue?" to share with you exactly when you should try high doses of Methylene blue, the reasons for trying such doses, and more about this specific topic.





If you want to learn about everything mentioned above but way more extensively make sure to watch this video "When Should You Try Out High Doses Of Methylene Blue?” From start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno