© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗨𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗟𝗜𝗣: A Freudian slip is when a person is speaking and suddenly a word they did not intend to say aloud, accidently slips out. This is the subconscious mind accidentally revealing the truth (slip of the tongue) 👀
Source @𝙀𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌