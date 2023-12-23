Crazy Ethnic Cleansing and Land Stealing - The Sheikh Zayed area in the north of Gaza which was Completely Destroyed during Air Strikes by the Israeli forces

CRAZY: The Sheikh Zayed area in the north of Gaza which was completely destroyed during Air Strikes by the Israeli forces.
They make the areas unhabitable …
Adding...
Israel repeating ‘long history of mass forced displacement’ of Palestinians: UN
The Israeli regime is trying to ‘deport the majority of the civilian population en masse’ as part of its plan to ‘permanently alter’ the composition of Gaza’s population, a UN expert has warned.
(https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/12/22/716839/Israel-repeating-long-history-of-mass-forced-displacement-of-Palestinians-UN-expert)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.