On April 5, a Ukrainian light-engine plane crashed in the Russian border Bryansk region. Armed with a machine gun, the pilot failed to escape to the Ukrainian territory and was detained immediately after the violation of the Russia’s state border.

The detainee, Alexander Morozov, said that he was following another plane and “did not even know that he had already arrived in Russia.” He also could not name the airfield from which he started the flight, saying that he was flying to the “South of Ukraine”. A private pilot was allegedly promised a reward of 50 thousand hryvnias for performing reconnaissance task at low altitude.

There can be no doubts that his claims are lies. A pilot with ten years of flying experience definitely could not confuse north and south. It is also known that an ardent Nazi Morozov has been cooperating with the Ukrainian military since 2014, as he proudly declared on Ukrainian television.

Many years ago, Morozov bought himself an airplane and created an airfield in the Kharkov region. In 2014, inspired by Nazi ideas, he and another pilot began to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Border Service of Ukraine. They took out wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the front and patrolled forests and roads in the region.

His career as a pilot will end in a Russian prison. It was confirmed that the Ukrainian planes had the task of attacking Russian territory, most likely the target was the Druzhba pipeline, which runs about 30 kilometers from the area of his crush.

Ukrainian planes carried bombs. Russian security forces found two craters with a diameter of 6 and 4 meters, as well as fragments of ammunition. Not far from the crash site, Morozov tried to hide his Kalashnikov assault rifle, a bulletproof vest, a projectile release lever handle, a notebook with notes, two video cameras and two magazines with cartridges.

Earlier, reportedly the same pilot had already crossed the border of Russia and tried to drop a bomb on a cell tower, but failed and returned to Ukraine.

This is far from the first attempt by the Ukrainian military to attack the largest Russian Druzhba pipeline supplying oil to Europe.

On March 21, Ukrainian drones attacked the territory of the Novozybkov oil pumping station in the same Bryansk region. On March 17 and on March 15, Russian security forces found improvised explosive devices at the same station, which .

Any significant damage to this oil pipeline, which has a capacity of 400 thousand barrels of oil per day, can lead to economic damage to Russia as well as catastrophic consequences for Belarus and European countries.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT