My survival garden 44 tubs of potatoes: NO MORE WATER FOR YOU! Perth MVI_6795-6merged
EK the Urban Yeti
190 views
Published 2 months ago

It’s high time to stop watering my 44-tub potato project, as it is not producing any more tuber growth.

nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainhomemulchcomposthumuscold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertilisergrub damagehairy caterpillars

