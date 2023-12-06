Giants, Life Extension & How Food will be Destroyed 12/06/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we take a look at a brand-new dream from Vicki GoForth Parnell. The Angel Gabriel showed her what Satan has planned for the near future!
00:00 - Do people hear from God?
05:54 - The Chimera Dream
10:12 - Poison the Grain and Grass
15:26 - The Future to Come
18:39 - The Chimera
20:52 - Life Extension
24:39 - The Giants
30:36 - The Last Message?
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: