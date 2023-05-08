BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HUGE WIN Big government attacks Catholic hospital & LOSES
171 views • 05/08/2023

Glenn Beck


May 7, 2023


An Oklahoma hospital, Saint Francis Health System, provides top-notch healthcare for hundreds of thousands of patients a year. It’s the 12th largest hospital in the nation and employs 11 THOUSAND Oklahomans. But it has one downfall when it comes to Biden’s federal government: Its religious mission. And, therefore, it recently was targeted by the government for a living flame in the hospital chapel, which has been SAFELY burning for 15 years. So what’s the issue? And is the federal government specifically targeting Catholics? In this clip, Glenn is joined by Senior Counsel Lori Windham, who explains the government’s claims against the hospital. Plus, Windham shares an update in the case that represents a HUGE WIN for Saint Francis — and for freedom-lovers everywhere…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OUNL0HAHAA

Keywords
governmenthealthcareglenn becktargetsoklahomachapelcatholic hospitalsaint francis health systemliving flameburning for 15 years12th largest hospital
