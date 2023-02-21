Flat Earth Saved My Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, Richard from the UK shares his testimony. He was an atheist until he came across the truth of flat earth, and that truth led him back to the Bible and faith in Jesus Christ. Also, joining Pastor Dean is Jacob Holdsworth who shares how the revelation of flat earth led him out of atheism to find that the Creator is the God of the Bible our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.