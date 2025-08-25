Al Gore’s Climate Hoax Developed to Assault Capitalism and the Free Market - Joel Gilbert





Who can forget the climate change scare introduced by former Vice President Al Gore? Carbon dioxide is the root of all evil, Americans were told, and the climate fluctuation is a symptom of overconsumption and capitalistic selfishness. Or is it? Joel Gilbert is a filmmaker and former intern for then-Senator Al Gore, and he examines Gore’s bombastic climate-related claims in his documentary, The Climate According to Al Gore. What is carbon dioxide? Is it bad for the planet, like climate alarmists claim? Joel discusses how climate policies are stifling the free market by shutting down coal and energy production worldwide. He also explains how the climate agenda is being used to push the redistribution of wealth and social planning, which is an age-old socialist scam.









TAKEAWAYS





Al Gore got out of serving in the Vietnam War by applying to divinity school, where he studied under radical environmental professors





The climate crisis has been conjured up to be used as a political tool





The ‘Green New Scam’ is nothing but an assault on the free market system





Al Gore turned to environmentalism as a political vehicle because he believed it would cross all class lines









