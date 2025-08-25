Al Gore’s Climate Hoax Developed to Assault Capitalism and the Free Market - Joel Gilbert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Who can forget the climate change scare introduced by former Vice President Al Gore? Carbon dioxide is the root of all evil, Americans were told, and the climate fluctuation is a symptom of overconsumption and capitalistic selfishness. Or is it? Joel Gilbert is a filmmaker and former intern for then-Senator Al Gore, and he examines Gore’s bombastic climate-related claims in his documentary, The Climate According to Al Gore. What is carbon dioxide? Is it bad for the planet, like climate alarmists claim? Joel discusses how climate policies are stifling the free market by shutting down coal and energy production worldwide. He also explains how the climate agenda is being used to push the redistribution of wealth and social planning, which is an age-old socialist scam.
TAKEAWAYS
Al Gore got out of serving in the Vietnam War by applying to divinity school, where he studied under radical environmental professors
The climate crisis has been conjured up to be used as a political tool
The ‘Green New Scam’ is nothing but an assault on the free market system
Al Gore turned to environmentalism as a political vehicle because he believed it would cross all class lines
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3IBriMl
The Climate According to Al Gore movie trailer: https://bit.ly/3IKt3Xq
Roseanne Barr is America movie trailer: https://www.roseanneisamerica.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH JOEL GILBERT
Website: https://www.climatealgore.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #geoengineering #climateengineering #climatechange #climatesolutions #sustainability #SRM #GGR #carboncapture #carbonremoval #cloudbrightening #cloudseeding #chemtrails #geoengineeringwatch #HAARP #NWO