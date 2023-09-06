X22 REPORT Ep. 3156a - Trump Responds To Biden's Labor Day Remarks, Biden Built A Grift Machine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3156a - Sept 5, 2023
Trump Responds To Biden's Labor Day Remarks, Biden Built A Grift Machine
The [WEF] policies are now destroying industry in many countries, as the energy prices rise the country cannot produce. The people see it happening in real time, it was never suppose to be this way. The [WEF] is now pushing the climate lockdown. Trump responds to Biden's remarks about Trump not building anything. Biden built a grift machine.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)