Challenger Tank - Stuck in Mud

Given their lack of usefulness and the number of them supplied, the main effect of the delivery of Abrams and Challengers is a psychological one.
Their presence does not add even a weight of a feather to the scale of victory.
Meanwhile, the hit to their reputation is the real one😉
Source @R&U Videos
