BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DOD directives & Jobs
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 4 weeks ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wg-3xXv3h_M

Merv :)

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZOFPQmM_I

OCCULTED: The Long UFO Con & Avi Loeb's AI-Alien Messiah | Gigi Young

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZjTZ-eu6rc

An introduction to Visible Light Communication (VLC)

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJLUwekle9k

6G Optical Communication - Visible Light Communication Demo

.

visible light communication

biosignals

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security

https://biosignals.scitevents.org/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

non cooperative human activity recognition radar

https://www.embs.org/jtehm/articles/passive-radar-opportunistic-monitoring-e-health-applications/

wi fi non cooperative human activity recognition radar

bioelectricity

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

https://www.embedded.com/the-challenge-of-designing-in-body-communications/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig5

what is human body communication

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1

Bioelectromagnetics

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33680703/

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvcZVoXay38

OCCULTED: War, Israel, Earth Magic, Trump, Anti-Christ & the Third Temple

.

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118

https://www.unite.ai/lightchain-ais-mainnet-launch-pioneering-ai-driven-blockchain-with-proof-of-intelligence/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/331729440_Blockchain_A_Panacea_for_Electronic_Health_Records

.

https://hive.blog/actifit/@actifit/announcing-actifit-innovative-smt-for-rewarding-fitness-activity

.

https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/

https://arxiv.org/html/2507.07604

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfoDA7PM6eY

They Are Coming For Everyone. Get Ready

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy