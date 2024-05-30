The Czech Defense Minister thanks the US for toys they'll get for their aid to Ukraine - and for the $300 Million

The Czech Defense Minister thanks the US for toys they'll get for their aid to Ukraine

Half of the ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Africa and Asia turned out to be of poor quality - Financial Times

'CSG, central Europe's largest ammunition supplier, has warned that rising prices and poor quality mean half of the shells received cannot be sent to battlefields as quickly as planned"



