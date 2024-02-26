BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clarity Comes by Replacing Busyness With Intentional Time With God - Marianne Howard
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
25 views • 02/26/2024

In America, we’re overworked, overcommitted, and say yes to way too many things. This is the viewpoint that author and speaker Marianne Howard holds. If this sounds like your life, her words of wisdom will be the solution you’re looking for. “We’re being driven by a fear of a better offer instead of a fear of missing out,” she explains, pointing to the damage that digital-age envy has done on the current generation. She advises Christians to lean into the scripture of James 1 and realize that the enemy is here to steal, kill, and destroy. Make time and space to talk to God, pray, and listen for His wisdom and direction in your life. Marianne also stresses the importance of intentionality and creating a special time every day to be with the Lord.



TAKEAWAYS


We do not recline into attentiveness


The definition of intentional is closing the gap between knowing and doing


You will need to make some willful, deliberate choices when it comes to finding a silent space and getting clarity from God


Embrace these four words: silence, solitude, stillness, and surrender



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3kQRW8h

Rest. Overcoming Spiritual Fatigue book: https://amzn.to/3I8CmwQ


🔗 CONNECT WITH MARIANNE HOWARD

Website: https://www.marianne-howard.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marianne.howard.96

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsm_howard/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
biblegodchristiansmental healthsoulrestanxietyworryclaritystillnesstina griffincounter culture mom showmarriage howard
