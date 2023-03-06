Ongoing CPAC Coverage | The New American TV

The New American senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko and “2A for Today” host Zoe Warren are on the scene in Washington, D.C., covering CPAC 2023, the Conservative Political Action Conference. You can follow events as they unfold live at TheNewAmerican.com.In other headlines, is World War III ahead? Russia is warning of “catastrophic consequences” if U.S. and its NATO allies do not back off from helping Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden meets with the German Chancellor to plan more Ukraine aid, while the U.S. military in Germany conducts war exercises with the Ukraine military.

The DOJ gives the green light to J6 civil suits against Donald Trump, but security video from the supposed insurrection shows Capitol Hill police officers holding doors open for law-abiding Americans that day.

What does Lori Lightfoot’s election loss indicate for the country?

Medical experts blame the U.S. government for spreading Covid misinformation. “They lied to the American people.”

CNN admits the real reason for the war against gas stoves.

Great news from Mississippi as the state passes a bill banning genital mutilation surgeries and chemical castration drugs for children.

Rebecca Terrell and Daniel Natal discuss these and other headlines.

Dr. Duke Pesta of Freedom Project Academy joins the program to discuss the latest re-packaging of Critical Race Theory.

We also have highlights from CPAC as Veronika Kyrylenko interviews My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Kari Lake advisor Andrew Riddaugh.

